Midland Police Chief Changing Jobs
Cliff Block (source: Saginaw Valley State University)
Midland Police Chief Cliff Block is taking a new job as Chief of University Police at Saginaw Valley State University. He has been with Midland Police since 1993, when he started as a patrol officer. He became Midland’s chief in 2012, and is eligible for full retirement.
Under Block’s leadership, Midland Police established a K-9 program, Honor Guard, Traffic Team and Sex Offender Units, plus several community engagement and assistance programs. He earned a master’s degree in leadership in public administration from SVSU in 2003, and also holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Michigan-Flint. Block also completed an associate’s in criminal justice from Delta College and earned certification from the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.
The city of Midland is conducting a search for a new chief. In the meantime, Deputy Chief Marc Goulette will serve as Interim Police Chief starting September 12. At SVSU, Block succeeds Leo Mioduszewki , who retired in July.