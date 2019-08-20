      Weather Alert

Midland Police Chief Changing Jobs

Ann Williams
Aug 20, 2019 @ 5:59pm
Cliff Block (source: Saginaw Valley State University)

Midland Police Chief Cliff Block is taking a new job as Chief of University Police at Saginaw Valley State University. He has been with Midland Police since 1993, when he started as a patrol officer. He became Midland’s chief in 2012, and is eligible for full retirement.

Under Block’s leadership, Midland Police established a K-9 program, Honor Guard, Traffic Team and Sex Offender Units, plus several community engagement and assistance programs. He earned a master’s degree in leadership in public administration from SVSU in 2003, and also holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Michigan-Flint. Block also completed an associate’s in criminal justice from Delta College and earned certification from the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.

The city of Midland is conducting a search for a new chief. In the meantime, Deputy Chief Marc Goulette will serve as Interim Police Chief starting September 12.  At SVSU, Block succeeds Leo Mioduszewki , who retired in July.

