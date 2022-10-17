WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Midland PD Receives Federal Training Grant

By News Desk
October 17, 2022 5:30AM EDT
Share
Midland PD Receives Federal Training Grant

Congressman Dan Kildee has helped secure funding to help support law enforcement and promote public safety in mid-Michigan.

The federal grant for $161,253, awarded to the city of Midland Police Department through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Policing Development program, will be used to train officers for real-world scenarios and practice de-escalation tactics. The new federal funds will allow the Midland Police Department to purchase an advanced training simulator—the first of its kind in mid-Michigan.

According to the Department, there are plans to share the program with other mid-Michigan law enforcement agencies, improving officer training in the region.

Popular Stories

1

City of Saginaw hits new national high
2

Elderly Woman Killed in Bay County Crash
3

Saginaw Man Found Guilty of Drug and Gun Crimes in Federal Court
4

Crash Victim from Ohio Identified
5

Saginaw County Presecutor's Office Unhappy With City Council Member's Conduct in Assualt Case