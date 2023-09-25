Midland Parks and Rec Hosts Neighboring Week Scavenger Hunt

The City of Midland is celebrating Neighboring Week this week, and invites residents to join in the fun with a citywide parks scavenger hunt.

The Midland Parks and Recreation Department is using scavenger hunt app Eventzee for the 4th annual neighboring week hunt. The department says this year’s event is different from previous years, as the clues won’t guide residents from one place to another. Instead, participants will complete a series of challenges using photos or videos, GPS, or quizzes to win prizes at the end of the hunt.

Anyone looking to join in can download the Eventzee app and create an account then use code MPRNeighbor23. The hunt runs from 8:00 a.m. on Monday through Sunday, October 8th.

More information can be found at cityofmidlandmi.gov/hunt.