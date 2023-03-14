Midland Officer Gets Jail Time for Drunk Driving Crash

A drunken car crash in Midland County last October has landed a police officer in jail.

Jason Gatrell crashed his vehicle in the area of Monroe and North Sturgeon roads in Larkin Township, which resulted in being placed on administrative leave. On January 31, Gatrell pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated. He was sentenced by Midland County District Court Judge Michael Carpenter to 93 days in jail and a year of probation.

It’s not known if he was removed from the police force following his guilty plea.