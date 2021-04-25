Midland Miracle Field to #TeamUp with Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational this Summer
source: Midland Parks & Recreation
City of Midland Parks and Recreation has announced that its Midland Miracle Field has been selected as one of seven Midland County nonprofit organizations to participate in the 2021 #TeamUp for the Great Lakes Bay Region program, an initiative of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (Dow GLBI).
A total of 36 nonprofit organizations from the Great Lakes Bay Region were selected based on their organization’s impact to STEM, Sustainability, Inclusion, and/or Innovation. The Midland Miracle Field was selected in the Inclusion category. Each chosen nonprofit will be paired with two of the 72 LPGA teams participating in the Dow GLBI. Each LPGA team is worth $2,250 – guaranteeing $4,500 for each nonprofit. Organizations can earn additional funds throughout the week during the Pro-Am pairings event, tournament rounds, and by
being the most engaged charity.
“Being selected to #TeamUp with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational is a game-changing opportunity for the Midland Miracle Field, no pun intended,” said City of Midland Assistant Director of Public Services Marcie Post. “The funds received from this partnership will help us continue our mission to make baseball for all a reality for children and adults in the Great Lakes Bay Region.”
The 2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational will be held at the July 11 – 17, 2021 with tournament play hosted at the Midland Country Club. For more information on the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational and related events, visit www.dowGLBI.com .
Located in Central Park, the Midland Miracle Field will be designed as a poured-rubber, barrier-free surface to provide a safe, fully-accessible place for children with physical or cognitive disabilities to play baseball. Once completed, the field will be home to the Middle of the Mitt Miracle League with spring and fall leagues open to players from all Michigan communities. Miracle League players are partnered with an on-field buddy to help with fundamentals and assist during the game, and every player bats, runs, and scores in every inning. Phase I construction of the field is estimated to be completed by Spring 2022.