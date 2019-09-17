Midland Man Sentenced in Child Pornography Case
A 35-year-old Midland man was sentenced in federal court Thursday, September 12 on child related sex crimes.
Seth Mose pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography and one count of coercion and enticement of a minor. Prosecutors say Mose possessed and distributed hundreds of photos and videos containing child pornography through various online social networks and chat rooms in 2018.
In 2014, Mose used social media to entice a 12-year-old girl to send nude photos of herself. He later traveled to Ohio to engage in sexual contact with the girl.
Mose was sentenced to 290 months, meaning he will spend the next 24 years in prison.