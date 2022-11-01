Midland Man Sentenced in Child Abuse Case

31-year-old Ramon Cruz Jackson, will spend 10 to 15 years in prison for abusing his 1-year-old son.

Jackson was sentenced on the second-degree child abuse on Oct. 13. He was also reportedly sentenced as a second time habitual offender and received several one-year jail terms for unrelated retail fraud charges. In December of 2021, Midland County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Mills Township address where they found the infant who was barely breathing and had apparent traumatic injuries, including severe diaper rash and a head injury. The child had been in Jackson’s custody for several days.

The child is expected to make a full recovery.