Midland Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash

News Desk
Apr 21, 2022 @ 7:55am
(source: MSP)

A 38-year-old Midland man is dead after a crash in Midland County’s Lincoln Township Wednesday, April 20.

State police investigating the crash say Jared Young was likely traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2004 Toyota SUV. He was heading south on N. Stark Rd. near Mason Rd. when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it. Young was ejected from the SUV. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There were no other occupants.

Police were assisted at the scene by the Lincoln Township Fire Department and My Michigan Health EMS.

