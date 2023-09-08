Midland Man Charged with Assault for Cutting Woman

A Midland man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman that he had met online.

According to the Midland Police Department, 40-year-old Arnold Delong went to meet the 27-year-old woman at her apartment on Jefferson Avenue shortly before midnight on September 1st. Investigators say Delong left, but when he came back soon after, the victim locked her door because she didn’t feel safe. She eventually opened her door, and that’s when police say Delong grabbed a knife from the kitchen and attacked her, causing lacerations to her face, and stole her phones. The woman claimed Delong had sexually assaulted her. Police say she followed him and tried get her phone from his vehicle, when he began to back up, dragging her until she fell out.

Delong turned himself in to police on September 1st, and was arraigned Tuesday on charges of armed robbery and felonious assault.