Midland Man Charged in Infant Daughter’s Death

The Midland County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a one-count criminal complaint for Open Murder against 20-year-old Alex Lewis Marsh of Midland in connection with the death of his 6-month-old daughter. Scarlett Marie Marsh died on May 17. Her death is believed to have been caused by asphyxiation.
First responders were called to the home in the early morning hours of May 18, and found the baby had died. There was a bloody discharge in the baby’s crib and around her body.
Marsh was arrested Friday after a Midland Police Department investigation. He is being held in without bond in the Midland County Jail. The charge against him carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.