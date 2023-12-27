Midland Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of His Parents

Police in Midland arrested a 51-year-old man on Christmas day for attacking his parents with a metal cooking pan.

Police say the incident occurred around 2:10 P.M. at a home in the 3700 block of Salem Street, where an 80-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman were beaten over their heads, suffering life threatening injuries. They were taken to My Michigan Medical Center for treatment.

The man, who has not been named pending arraignment, was arrested without incident on charges of attempted murder and is being held in the Midland County Jail.