Midland Man Arrested After Crashing Into Police Vehicles with Corvette

Police in Saginaw arrested a Midland man after they say he crashed his Corvette into a patrol car and drove off.

Officers say the Saginaw Township Police car was moving through a flashing yellow light when it was hit by the Corvette just after midnight Thursday morning. The driver took off, and police were able to locate him, but he attempted to flee again, striking a second patrol vehicle. The man was arrested and is lodged in the Saginaw County Jail facing multiple driving related charges.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident. No injuries were reported.