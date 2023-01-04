Midland Man Arrested after Brief Chase and Punching Officer

A Midland man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a brief chase before punching a police officer.

According to the Midland Police Department, an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle without plates that was driven by 63-year-old Herbert Benedetti. The officer pursued the vehicle for a short time before terminating the chase for the safety of the public.

Police say that later, the officer found the van in the parking lot of Frick’s Bar on Saginaw Road. The officer approached and found Benedetti inside, and ordered him to get out. Benedetti allegedly refused, and began searching for something inside the vehicle. Police say the officer got in and grabbed him, when Benedetti punched the officer in the face. The two then fell to the ground in the parking lot, where Benedetti punched the officer again, according to police. Bystanders then moved in to help restrain the man until backup arrived.

Both the officer and the suspect were treated for minor injuries and cleared. Benedetti was taken to the Midland County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer causing injury.