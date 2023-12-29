Midland Man Arraigned on Assault Charges for Attack on Parents

A Midland man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly beating his parents over the head with a metal cooking pan.

Police responded to the home of 51-year-old Stephen Klapish and his parents around 2:10 Monday afternoon. Investigators say Klapish had attacked his 77-year-old mother and 80-year-old father, causing life-threatening injuries. Klapish appeared in Midland County District Court on Wednesday for arraignment on 2 counts of Assault with Intent to Cause Great Bodily Harm, 2 counts Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and 2 counts of Domestic Violence.

Klapish’s bond was set at $500,000. He is due for a preliminary hearing on January 16.