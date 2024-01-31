WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Midland Mall Introduces Robotic Floor Cleaner

By jonathan.dent
January 31, 2024 11:26AM EST
Share
Midland Mall Introduces Robotic Floor Cleaner
NEO 2 Floor Cleaner at Midland Mall (Midland Mall)

The Midland Mall has a new robotic employee roaming the halls.

An Avidbot NEO 2 Floor scrubbing robot was introduced to its new home at the mall last week. The mall’s owner, Jordan Dice, says NEO is the first of its kind to be deployed in Michigan.

Avidbot says the small, Zamboni-like device uses AI to map its surroundings and clean with minimal human involvement for up to 6 hours before it needs to recharge. Dice says the bot is meant to increase the cleaning staff’s efficiency by freeing up humans to do tasks that require more skill.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Man Dies After Falling Through Ice in Arenac County
2

Tanker Truck Rolls, Spills Hazardous Material in Gratiot County
3

Bay City Student Wins State of the State Art Contest
4

Sports Bar Murder Suspect Officially Charged
5

Saginaw Police Investigate Bank Robbery