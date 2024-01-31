Midland Mall Introduces Robotic Floor Cleaner

The Midland Mall has a new robotic employee roaming the halls.

An Avidbot NEO 2 Floor scrubbing robot was introduced to its new home at the mall last week. The mall’s owner, Jordan Dice, says NEO is the first of its kind to be deployed in Michigan.

Avidbot says the small, Zamboni-like device uses AI to map its surroundings and clean with minimal human involvement for up to 6 hours before it needs to recharge. Dice says the bot is meant to increase the cleaning staff’s efficiency by freeing up humans to do tasks that require more skill.