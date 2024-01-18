WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Midland LPGA Tournament Renamed to "The Dow Championship"

January 18, 2024
Midland LPGA Tournament Renamed to “The Dow Championship”
Dow GLBI 2023

An annual professional golf tournament at the Midland Country Club is getting a new name. Tournament officials have announced that the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational will be renamed to The Dow Championship.

Tournament Director Wendy Traschen says the new name emphasizes the growth and reputation the tournament has achieved since it began in 2019.

“It’s for all the right reasons,” said Traschen. “We really are champions for the Great Lakes Bay Region, our non-profit community, our core pillars, which is DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion), and sustainability.”

Traschen says the new name comes with a new logo, trophy, and eventually mascot, as well as increased purse of $3 million beginning this year. She says the Dow Championship will continue to promote the Great Lakes Bay Region and collaborate with local businesses and organizations.

This year’s event will be held June 27th through 30th.

