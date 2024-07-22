WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Midland Looking for Input on Stormwater Management

By News Desk
July 22, 2024 2:00AM EDT
The City of Midland is asking for the public’s input on stormwater management.

Via a new topic on E-CityHall, respondents can provide public input about their experiences with flooding and stormwater events and submit suggestions for considerations in potential policy updates. Chapter 29 of the City’s Code of Ordinances describes stormwater management requirements for new developments located within the city. Developers are required to capture and provide storage for stormwater runoff. The intent of stormwater management is to slow the rate at which stormwater enters the City’s sewer network and waterways, which helps prevent flooding.

Feedback collected from the survey will be used by City staff in the Planning and Engineering departments as they complete a comprehensive review of the City’s stormwater management policy. The deadline to participate is August 9 at 5:00 p.m. Visit cityofmidlandmi.gov/ecityhall to participate.

