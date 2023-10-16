Midland Looking for Input on Pedestrian Plaza

Midland residents are being asked their opinion about this year’s Pedestrian Plaza.

From June 5 through October 4 this year, Downtown Midland closed two blocks of Main Street to vehicular traffic to create the Pedestrian Plaza, a multi-block gathering space that provides more room for outdoor dining, events, and entertainment during the summer months. Since its debut in 2020, the Pedestrian Plaza has continued to expand its offerings to include live music, Adult Recess, more outdoor seating, outdoor games and amenities, and more. The Pedestrian Plaza is approved by City Council through the 2025 season, which runs from the beginning of June through the end of September.

Residents are encouraged to share their experiences with the plaza in an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/pedplaza2023. Once completed, the results of the survey will be used by with the Downtown Development Authority, Midland Downtown Business Association, and City staff to provide continual improvement to the Plaza.

Residents who do not have internet access or cannot complete the survey online may submit feedback and suggestions to Community Affairs Director Selina Harris at (989) 837-3304.