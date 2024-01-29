Midland Libraries’ Middle School Battle of the Books to Begin Next Week

Middle School students in the Midland area will have an opportunity to win prizes and build reading comprehension skills in this year’s “Battle of the Books.”

Beginning Monday, February 5, 6-8th grade students can register to participate in teams of 1 to 2 people and access the Middle School Battle book list at the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library. Teams have until March 18th to register for competitions that begin in April to determine who knows their books the best.

Once all the battles are done, the top teams will win awards including monetary donations to their school’s library. Details and registration can be found at gadml.org/msbattle.