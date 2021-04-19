Midland Launches New Website on City’s Master Plan
The city of Midland has launched a new website to provide information on the city’s Modern Master Plan.
Residents will find a variety of information and resources related to the City’s master planning process, including public input opportunities, community survey results and status updates as the plan moves forward. The site also offers resources about key topics related to the Master Plan update, specifically neighborhoods and livability, transportation and mobility, and sustainability and resiliency.
Visit midlandcitymodern.com for more information.