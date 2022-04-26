Midland Landfill to Raise Fees After Nearly 30 Years

After a unanimous vote by city council, Midland will be raising fees at it’s Landfill for the first time in nearly 30 years.
Fees were last raised in 1993, and were later reduced in 2003- but this time, unfortunately, Midland Public Services Director Karen Murphy says she doesn’t see that happening again.
Why? She says over the last 30 years regulation requirements and related charges have increased at both the State (EGLE) and Federal (EPA) levels.
Murphy says the landfill is funded by disposal fees, and, as a non profit, those funds are needed in order to sustain long-range expenses like opening new landfill cell space as other areas fill up.
On the matter of the Midland County Residential Self-Haul waste disposal increase; she adds that while the price is going up from $5.50 to $12, the average city resident will continue to get a monthly free 3-cubic-yard disposal allotment- but most who go out of their way to dispose of items at the landfill outside of their waste collection day drop off separately-charged bulky items.
New rates go into effect for City of Midland residents July 1st, and surrounding partnered townships January 1st.
Unlike the 30 year span between previous rate hikes, these new rates will be evaluated annually.
