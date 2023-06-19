Midland Landfill Fees Increasing

City of Midland Landfill users are reminded of disposal and special services fees at the Landfill will increase as of July 1, 2023.

These fee increases mark the second increase to Landfill pricing in 30 years. The change was approved by the Midland City Council on May 22, 2023 to account for inflation and increased operational costs. The landfill is located at 4311 East Ashman street in Midland.

For a complete list of all fee changes, please visit the city website.