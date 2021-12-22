      Weather Alert

Midland HS Seniors Win Congressional App Challenge

News Desk
Dec 22, 2021 @ 11:00am

Three Midland High School seniors have won the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for Michigan’s Fourth Congressional District.

Lauren McGuirk, Elliana Rinn, and Allison Scheffer developed the app Virtual Motion Therapy, which is designed to help patients diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease to have access to physical therapy exercises. It utilizes virtual reality technology to simulate hand-eye coordination exercises such as motioning to pop a bubble.

The students produced a video detailing the app, which can be found on YouTube. For more information about how to get involved in the yearly competition, visit the Congressional App Challenge website.

