Midland Hosts Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony

A wreath placed by Midland Police Chief Clifford Block and Midland County Sheriff Scott Stephenson during a Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony at the Midland Law Enforcement Center

Midland Police and Midland County Sheriff’s Deputies participated in a Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony Wednesday at the Midland Law Enforcement Center.

Midland Police Chief Clifford Block says his officers are reminded daily to think safety first including watching their speed on the road and not being complacent. Block says counseling is available to help police deal with the stresses they face in their jobs.

Experts say it takes a special person to serve others even at the risk of one’s own life as police officers do.