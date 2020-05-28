Midland Flooding Will Increase Mosquito Populations
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Midland County Mosquito Control is warning that the recent flooding will increase mosquito populations. The agency said the normal population of mosquitoes from spring woodlots have emerged as they do each May, and are already causing an annoyance for those attempting working on cleanup. But the flooding from both rains and the dam failure provided an opportunity for a new hatch of mosquitoes, with warm weather helping them develop quickly in standing water. Midland County Mosquito Control said the impact of both waves of mosquitoes will be present by next week.
Midland County Mosquito Control (MCMC) officials said they have been working tirelessly to treat standing water infested with mosquito larvae. Yet, with a limited crew due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts and abundant water throughout the county, much of the mosquito habitat cannot be treated before adult mosquito emergence.
Fog trucks are on the road in the evenings and have been in all townships. In order to cover more ground and provide benefit to the maximum number of residents, treatment is limited to county roads and so does not include driving down personal driveways. Once the
emergency situation has passed, Mosquito Control plans to resume full routes to include approved driveways.
Due to COVID-19, Mosquito Control cancelled its spring tire drive, but hopes to carry out the second annual event in September.
Updates on this will be posted at their website: https://www.co.midland.mi.us/MosquitoControl/TireDisposalProgram.aspx
Some efforts individuals can take to minimize the impact of the mosquito population include:
*Dump and/or weekly change water in containers such as bird baths, pet dishes, buckets, etc.
Keep gutters clean so they properly drain.
*Use of an EPA-approved insect repellent with active ingredients such as DEET, IR3535 or
picaridin.
*Be aware of peak mosquito hours. The hours of dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many
species of mosquitoes. Take extra precaution by using protective clothing and insect repellent
during evening and early morning hours…or consider avoiding outdoor activities at these times.
*When possible, wear long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors.
* Keep vegetation trimmed down as much as possible around the home and make sure that doors
and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.
For more information about Midland County’s Mosquito Control Program: http://co.midland.mi.us/MosquitoControl.aspx