Midland Fire Department Receives Lifesaving Equipment Grant Award from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®
source: Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation
The Midland Fire Department (MFD) has been awarded a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The grant will be used to purchase a LUCAS chest compression system, a mechanical CPR system that’s been shown to improve the quality of chest compressions and sustain lifesaving circulation during prolonged resuscitation attempts. The equipment is valued at more than $14,000.
“The addition of the LUCAS Chest Compression System to our equipment inventory gives Midland Fire Department an even greater opportunity to intervene in an emergency when seconds count,” said Assistant Chief Joshua Mosher. “We’re incredibly grateful to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Eastman Avenue Firehouse Subs for this grant, which will allow us to better serve
the Midland community – and to undoubtedly save lives.”
During this pandemic year, Firehouses Subs Public Safety Foundation set a new record for the most money ever awarded in a single quarter. $2.5 million in grants are going to 118 public safety organizations and to be put toward the purchase of critical lifesaving equipment. To donate or learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, visit their website: FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.