The Midland Farmers Market is celebrating National Farmers Market Week in a new way this year. Area residents are invited to the first ever Jolt Credit Union Pie Bake-Off. This event is open to amateur bakers, and will be held Saturday, August 12 at the Midland Farmers Market on the East Lot of Dow Diamond.

All entries must be made from scratch, store-bought crusts or fillings are not allowed, ingredients must be purchased from Midland Area Farmers Market and sweet or savory pies are accepted.

Bakers will be divided into two categories, 15 years old and younger to 16 years old and up. Pies will be evaluated on taste, presentation and flakiness of the crust using a 10 point grading scale. First, second and third place awards will be given in both categories.

For official rules, and schedule visit www.MBAmi.org Preregistration is required and can be completed at www.joltcu.com/piebakeoff