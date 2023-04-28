Midland Farmer’s Market Opening May 6

The Midland Area Farmers Market is reopening in Dow Diamond’s East parking lot on Saturday, May 6.

Organizers say more than 80 vendors are signed up for this year’s market, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through October 28th, then 9 to noon for the first three Saturdays in November. In addition to several new vendors, an interactive map will be available on the Midland Business Alliance website, which allows visitors to see which vendors will be attending the market each day, their locations, and contact information. The organization is still asking for volunteers for market days, and interested individuals can sign up through the United Way of Midland County.

Organizers say the farmer’s market accepts various payment options, including SNAP, WIC Project FRESH, Senior Project FRESH, Double Up Food Bucks, and Prescription for Health.