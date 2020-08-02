Midland Farmer’s Market Celebrates National Farmer’s Market Week
Midland, Michigan – In the midst of a challenging season, come on down to the Midland Area Farmers Market during National Farmers Market Week, August 2-8. Bring your family, friends and colleagues (sorry no pets!) to pick up the freshest ingredients grown in Midland County.
The schedule is full of activities for Farmers Market week, including:
- Recipe Contest
- Red Threads apparel (Aug.8)
- Vendor Samples
- Reusable shopping bag giveaway (Aug. 5)
- Fun sticker and temporary tattoo giveaways for kids and the young-at-heart
Recipe Contest
We want to see your recipes! With so many great things in season right now, we are hosting a contest highlighting recipes made from ingredients purchased at the Market. Post a picture on Facebook or Instagram from now until Aug. 7 with @MidlandFarmersMarke
t tagged for a chance to win $25 in Market tokens.
Farmers Markets Are Essential
In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets — like all other small businesses — have been scrambling to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them. Market managers have been at the forefront of adapting rapid solutions and innovation to protect staff, customers, and community. When conventional food supply chains failed at the start of the pandemic, farmers markets and local food systems clearly displayed the resiliency of short supply chains and interest in local foods spiked nationwide.
National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based 503(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building. This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers markets play in the food system as demonstrated by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Farmers markets are essential to the life and livelihood of millions of shoppers and tens of thousands of farmers.” says Ben Feldman, Executive Director of the Farmers Market Coalition. “But farmers markets don’t happen by accident. It takes the planning, organization, and execution of dedicated individuals and community organizations. That work is harder than ever and farmers markets and the vendors who sell at them need all the help they can get.”
A Great Place for the Community and Vendors
Midland Area Farmers Market is the host of more than 80 vendors, making it a great place to get all your fresh vegetables, fruit, baked goods, meat, fish, cheese, eggs, plants and flowers. Farmers inside the venue deliver a variety of natural products made only in Midland.
The Midland Farmers Market is the perfect outlet to learn about where your food came from and form relationships with the people who produce your food. Allowing members of the community access to nutritious, wholesome and affordable food directly from the farm to table in one of the main missions of the Market.
“It’s a powerful thing to know who grew or made the food you’re putting on the table for your family,” said Emily Lyons, Farmers Market Manager. “We love that the Market gives everyone a chance to do that, regardless of income level or status.”
Many Payment Options
Having a strong local bank partner in Isabella Bank allows the Market to offer a wide variety of payment options, including: Cash, check, EBT (for tokens), credit or debit (for tokens), Double Up Food Bucks Michigan
(tokens), WIC Project FRESH (coupon) and Senior Project FRESH (coupon).
This week’s Market hours will be Wednesday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, August 8 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dow Diamond’s East Parking Lot. Stay tuned to the Farmers Market Facebook page @MidlandFarmersMarket
for more updates.