Midland Craft Beer Festival Cancelled

By News Desk
March 21, 2023
The Midland Tapped Craft Beer festival will not take place this year.

The Midland Downtown Business Association (MDBA) determined, after reviewing several different events, the festival did not generate significant foot traffic and support for Downtown businesses. The MDBA found need for significant staffing resources to plan and execute the event, location changes, and the limited ability to source keg products made continuing to host the festival an unrealistic option.

Several other events will continue as scheduled, however, including Pedestrian Plazas Opening, River Days After Party, Taste of Downtown and more. For a complete list of events, activities and attractions, visit downtownmidland.com.

