A Midland County woman won over half a million dollars in the July 12th drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s Big Cash Second Chance Monthly Jackpot.

The 60-year-old woman said she couldn’t believe it at first and checked to make sure it wasn’t a scam before telling her husband that she’d won the $519,212 prize.

She says she plans to use her winnings to pay off some medical bills and buy a new truck and camper.