Midland County United Way Providing Teachers with School Supplies

Midland County teachers who may struggle to provide their classrooms with supplies can breath a little easier this year.

The United Way of Midland County has donated more than 720 kits filled with dry erase markers, pens, notebooks, disinfectant wipes and more to all K-12th grade public school teachers thoughout the county. The kits will help ease the financial burden many teachers feel as they often use their own many to provide students with necessary learning tools out of their own pockets.

Volunteers and businesses packed the kits at a special volunteer event at Dow Diamond Monday, and will distribute them to classrooms Tuesday.