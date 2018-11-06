Midland County Teen Found Safe

The parents of a missing Midland County teen have been reunited with their daughter. 15-year-old Calista Post was reported missing October 20 from her Mills Township home in the 3500 block of E. Curtis Rd. She had left a note for her parents announcing her intentions to run away, though they told police it was completely out of character for her. The Midland County Sheriff’s Department contacted the FBI in the investigation, which led to a possible location in Bedford County, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police located Post at a residence around 2:10 p.m. Monday, November 5. Post’s parents and Sheriff Scott Stephenson drove to Bedford County to pick up the girl. The case is still under investigation.