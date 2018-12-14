Midland County Sheriff Sentenced In Drunk Driving Case

Midland County Sheriff Scott Stephenson was sentenced Thursday in a drunk driving case in Kalkaska County.

He agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of impaired driving. Stephenson will serve a year’s probation and pay 600 dollars in fines. He’ll attend an alcohol education course and submit to random alcohol screenings. Stephenson says his poor choice created difficulties for his family and loved ones, adding he truly appreciates their continuing support.

The incident occurred November 16th while Stephenson was deer hunting. He left deer camp to get a better signal for his cell phone, but felt the alcohol’s effects while driving. He pulled over before a Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived when summoned by a passerby. The Deputy arrested Stephenson for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after doing a field sobriety test.