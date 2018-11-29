Midland County Sheriff Charged with Driving While Intoxicated

Midland County Sheriff Scott Stephenson is facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in Kalkaska County. Stephenson released a statement about the incident Thursday, saying it happened on November 16, while he was on a deer hunting trip.

Stephenson said he had consumed alcohol at a deer camp, and left in his car to find a place where he could get cell phone reception. As he was driving, Stephenson said he started feeling the effects of the alcohol and pulled over. He said he attempted to call someone at the camp to pick him up, but didn’t get an answer. As he waited on the side of the road, a passerby called the local sheriff’s office and a Kalkaska County deputy arrived. Stephenson was arrested and charged, and said he intends to plead guilty.

In his statement, Stephenson said:

“I am accepting responsibility for my poor choice and will comply with the court’s orders and recommendations. I have also sought the advice of a counselor to determine if this was an isolated incident, or if there are other issues I need to address. On November 16th, I failed to hold myself to the standards to which I have set for myself. I am embarrassed, ashamed and deeply regret the decision to consume alcohol and drive. My poor decisions affect not only myself, but my family, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and my constituents. I will accept full responsibility for my decision that day. No one else is responsible.”