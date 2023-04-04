WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Midland County Pleads to Strangling Mother

By jonathan.dent
April 4, 2023 5:30AM EDT
A Hope Township man has pleaded guilty to trying to strangle his mother.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says that 41-year-old Justin Schneider was arrested on February 11th after assaulting his 64-year-old mother during an argument. Before Midland County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Carras, Schneider pleaded guilty to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder on Thursday, admitting that he had put his hands on her neck. A domestic violence charge was dropped.

Schneider faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in June.

