Midland County Organizations Partner to Take “Vaccines on the Road”

In an effort to increase vaccination rates around Midland County, the Midland County Department of Public Health, MidMichigan Health and Midland Business Alliance have partnered to offer “Vaccines on the Road.” The program will bring vaccines directly on-site to local employers who would like to participate.
“Getting as many people vaccinated as possible is critical to reopening our economy,” said Tony Stamas, MBA President and CEO. “We know that time off work and travel time are some of the common reasons for employees to not get vaccinated, so we hope these clinics will eliminate those barriers.”
Medical professionals from MidMichigan Health or the Health Department will be on hand to give a short presentation with information about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine to ease any fears of those considering vaccination. As another incentive, those who receive the vaccine will get a $25 gift card to a local restaurant. Employers interested in hosting a vaccine clinic can contact the Midland Business Alliance.
“We believe that the currently available COVID vaccines are safe and effective,” said Lydia Watson, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical officer, MidMichigan Health. “They have gone through the most intensive safety monitoring in US history. We recommend getting vaccinated if you are eligible!”
“We need to get a significant proportion of the population immune to COVID-19 in order to keep the spread of disease low,” said Dr. Catherine M Bodnar, medical director for the Midland County Department of Public Health. “To accomplish this, people who are eligible for the vaccine need to get fully vaccinated.”
Employers interested in hosting a vaccine clinic can contact Jim Reaume at [email protected] or (989) 839-9522.