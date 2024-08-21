WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Midland County Man Killed In Crash Identified, Driver Charged

By Jonathan Dent
August 21, 2024 6:00AM EDT
A fatal single-vehicle crash in Midland County’s Greendale Township Saturday morning has resulted in a drunk driving charge.

19-year-old Ashtin Richardson, of Midland, has been arraigned for operating while intoxicated causing death. Authorities say Richardson was driving a 2012 Chevy Silverado that left the road after failing to navigate a curve on W. Chippewa River Rd. near S. Magrude Rd. around 1:00 a.m. He suffered only minor injuries, but his passenger, 19-year-old Brody Curtis of Lee Township, died at the scene due to injuries suffered in the crash.

Investigators believe alcohol and speed both played a role in the crash.

