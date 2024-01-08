WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Midland County Man Drowns in Roscommon County Lake

By jonathan.dent
January 8, 2024 9:36AM EST
(source: MSP)

A man from Sanford drowned while kayaking in Roscommon County on Sunday.

According to Michigan State Police, a passerby called 911 around 10:45 a.m. after seeing a person in the water next to a kayak in Dunham Lake. Police say the caller attempted to rescue the man, but was unable to. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office deployed ice rescue and dive teams, along with air boats, to recover the body.

Investigators believe the 24-year-old had been using his kayak to break the ice and fish from it.

