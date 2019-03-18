Midland County Flood Warning Lifted

The City of Midland has issued the following advisory:

The Flood Warning has been lifted for the Tittabawassee River in Midland County.

As of 10:00 a.m. Monday, the Tittabawasee River is at 21.3 feet. Flood stage is 24 feet. The river is forecasted to slowly lower over the next week resulting in several days before a normal levels will be observed (12-13’) for this time of year.

The following roadways have been reported as closed due to flooding:

COUNTY RESTRICTIONS:

N EASTMAN AND E HURLEY – NB LANE ONLY – LARKIN

COUNTY CLOSURES DUE TO FLOODING:

CASTOR RD BTW WALTER AND BARDEN RD – COLEMAN / JEROME

ORR RD BTW TITTABAWASSEE AND LAPORTE RD – MID TWP

W BRADFORD BTW COLEMAN AND W COUNTY LINE RD – LEE / ST LOUIS

GENEVA BTW RUHLE AND MCNALLY – COLEMAN

STEWART RD BTW MAGRUDER AND ALAMANDO – LEE

TITTABAWASSEE RD BTW LAMBERT AND SAGINAW RD – HOMER

CURTIS RD BTW 5 MILE AND MIDDLE – HOPE

5 MILE RD BTW CURTIS AND SAIKO – HOPE

CITY CLOSURES DUE TO FLOODING:

TITTABAWASSEE RIVER ROAD BTW WHITING AND DUBLIN

EMERSON PARK DRIVE

CRISSEY FROM BENSON TO WHITMAN

TOWSLEY FROM BENSON TO WHITMAN

CURRIE PARKWAY

POMRANKY FROM VANCE TO BURCH

As the water recedes, road crews will access the roads before removing the barricades. Please do not drive around the barricades as the road’s structure may be damaged. Safety is #1.

Do not drive through flooded areas. If you must travel, please watch for standing water over many streets throughout the City of Midland and Midland County. Proceed with extreme caution and never drive through standing water.

Residents are advised to obey all road closure signs and to stay clear of standing water, flooded areas and floating debris. Do not attempt to drive or walk through any standing water. Residents should take extra precaution where electrical items may be submerged.

Please continue to monitor flooding and street closures via the following resources: