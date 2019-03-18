Midland County Flood Warning Lifted

The City of Midland has issued the following advisory:
The Flood Warning has been lifted for the Tittabawassee River in Midland County.
As of 10:00 a.m. Monday, the Tittabawasee River is at 21.3 feet. Flood stage is 24 feet. The river is forecasted to slowly lower over the next week resulting in several days before a normal levels will be observed (12-13’) for this time of year.
The following roadways have been reported as closed due to flooding:
COUNTY RESTRICTIONS:
- N EASTMAN AND E HURLEY – NB LANE ONLY – LARKIN
COUNTY CLOSURES DUE TO FLOODING:
- CASTOR RD BTW WALTER AND BARDEN RD – COLEMAN / JEROME
- ORR RD BTW TITTABAWASSEE AND LAPORTE RD – MID TWP
- W BRADFORD BTW COLEMAN AND W COUNTY LINE RD – LEE / ST LOUIS
- GENEVA BTW RUHLE AND MCNALLY – COLEMAN
- STEWART RD BTW MAGRUDER AND ALAMANDO – LEE
- TITTABAWASSEE RD BTW LAMBERT AND SAGINAW RD – HOMER
- CURTIS RD BTW 5 MILE AND MIDDLE – HOPE
- 5 MILE RD BTW CURTIS AND SAIKO – HOPE
CITY CLOSURES DUE TO FLOODING:
- TITTABAWASSEE RIVER ROAD BTW WHITING AND DUBLIN
- EMERSON PARK DRIVE
- CRISSEY FROM BENSON TO WHITMAN
- TOWSLEY FROM BENSON TO WHITMAN
- CURRIE PARKWAY
- POMRANKY FROM VANCE TO BURCH
As the water recedes, road crews will access the roads before removing the barricades. Please do not drive around the barricades as the road’s structure may be damaged. Safety is #1.
Do not drive through flooded areas. If you must travel, please watch for standing water over many streets throughout the City of Midland and Midland County. Proceed with extreme caution and never drive through standing water.
Residents are advised to obey all road closure signs and to stay clear of standing water, flooded areas and floating debris. Do not attempt to drive or walk through any standing water. Residents should take extra precaution where electrical items may be submerged.
Please continue to monitor flooding and street closures via the following resources:
- www.midland911.org
- Midland County 911, Midland County Emergency Management and City of Midland Facebook pages
- Call 2-1-1 and/or sign up for 911 text and email alerts through Nixle.com