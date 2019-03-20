Midland County Flood Warning Lifted, Some Roads Still Impassable

The Flood Warning has been lifted for the Tittabawassee River in Midland County.

According to the Midland County Office of Emergency Management, as of 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, the Tittabawasee River was at 18.98 feet. Flood stage is 24 feet. The river is forecasted to slowly lower over the next week resulting in several days before normal levels will be observed (12-13’) for this time of year.

At this time, several City of Midland roads remain closed due to poor road conditions. Crews wills continue to monitor these roadways and will reopen them once safe travel can be resumed.

· TITTABAWASSEE RIVER ROAD BTW WHITING AND DUBLIN

· EMERSON PARK DRIVE

· CRISSEY FROM BENSON TO WHITMAN

· TOWSLEY FROM BENSON TO WHITMAN

· POMRANKY FROM VANCE TO BURCH

Residents are advised to obey all road closure signs and to stay clear of standing water, flooded areas and floating debris. Do not attempt to drive or walk through any standing water. Residents should take extra precaution where electrical items may be submerged.

Please continue to monitor flooding and street closures via the following resources:

* www.midland911.org

* Midland County 911, Midland County Emergency Management and City of Midland Facebook pages

* Call 2-1-1 and/or sign up for 911 text and email alerts through Nixle.com