Midland County Flood Victim Wins $2 Million Lottery Prize
source: Michigan Lottery
A 29-year-old Midland County man who lost everything in last year’s flood has won $2 million with a $20.00 Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket. The lucky winner, who wants to remain anonymous, bought the Lucky 7’s instant game ticket at Anna’s Market at 1618 Jefferson Avenue in Midland.
The winner has claimed his prize at lottery headquarters and chosen a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million. He plans to pay bills and save the rest of his winnings.
“Knowing my kids will be taken care of is the best feeling in the world,” the player said. “Last year, I lost everything in a flood, so to win this prize is so overwhelming to me,” said the player. “I never play $20 tickets, but when I stopped to pick up a couple things on my way to pick up my kids the Lucky 7’s ticket caught my eye. Seven is a lucky number for me, so I decided to take a chance and bought the ticket. I scratched it off when I got back to my car. When I saw I had a match, I thought: ‘Great, I won my money back!’ When I saw I had actually won $2 million, I couldn’t stop shaking. A few years back, I won $10,000 and I thought that was my once in a lifetime shot at winning the Lottery.”
The Lucky 7’s game has paid out $92 million since it launched in December 2019. It still has $105 million in prizes remaining, including four more $2 million prizes , twenty $10,000 prizes and 575 $2,000 prizes.