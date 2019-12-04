Midland County Fire Destroys Garage, Vehicle
source: Alpha Media
Minor injuries were reported in a Midland County house fire Tuesday, December 3.
Fire crews from Midland Township, Homer Township and Lee Township were dispatched to 2231 E. Freeland Rd. in Ingersoll Township just before 3:00 p.m. to find the garage of a home in flames. The garage and a vehicle inside were destroyed, though the attached house only sustained some heat and smoke damage.
Officials say the call was made when the homeowner returned home. He suffered minor burns on his hand.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.