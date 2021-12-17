      Weather Alert

Midland County Fatal Fire Under Investigation

Ann Williams
Dec 17, 2021 @ 6:27pm

A fire in Midland County took the life of a 72-year-old man early Friday morning. The Midland County Sheriff’s office said it was reported about 4:30 a.m. on E. Bradford Road in Mount Haley Township, with the caller saying the single-story brick house was fully engulfed in flames.

The Midland Township Fire Department was first on the scene and had assistance from the Lee, Homer and Breckenridge-Wheeler Township Fire Departments, plus Mid-Michigan EMS and the Midland County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, who lived alone, was found in his bedroom. The home is believed to be a total loss. The Midland Township Fire Department and State Fire Marshal are investigating, but the fire appears to have been accidental.

