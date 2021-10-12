Midland County Educator Wins Excellence in Education Award from Michigan Lottery

A Midland County educator has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery. The award winner, Kim Reid, is a kindergarten teacher at Bullock Creek Elementary. Reid said her love of children drew her to a career in education, and some of her favorite activities are reading and exploring nature with her students.
“I have always enjoyed working with children. I believe I can make a difference in their lives. I truly love the time I get to spend with my students,” Reid said.
The parent of a former student nominated Reid for the award, citing her enthusiasm for learning and compassion she brought to the classroom each day:
“My kindergartener had simply the very best start to school possible! Ms. Reid’s enthusiasm, compassion, and teaching skills are above and beyond what any parent could hope for. How she fits so much information into such short teaching periods throughout the day is mind blowing. My daughter is six and loves to play school at home. Watching her as the teacher you can’t help but to get a very clear impression of how Ms. Reid presents herself in her classroom. From her mannerisms to the teaching style she uses, she’s simply amazing. I am beyond thankful that my child’s journey in education began with such a skilled, caring and positive teacher.”
Reid earned a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan. She has been an educator for 32 years, all with the Bullock Creek School District.
The Michigan Lottery established the Excellence in Education awards in 2014 to recognize outstanding public-school educators across the state during the school year. Winners of the weekly award receive a plaque, a $1,500 cash prize, and a $500 grant to their classroom, school, or school district. One of the weekly winners will be selected as the Educator of the Year and will receive a $10,000 cash prize.
Outstanding public-school educators may be nominated for an Excellence in Education award at http://bit.ly/ExcellenceInEducation or through the websites of the Lottery’s media partner stations.
Excellence in Education award nominees are evaluated on the following criteria:
Excellence – Their work consistently helps students and/or their schools or school districts advance to higher levels of academic achievement.
Dedication – They consistently go above and beyond expectations to help students succeed.
Inspiration – Their work inspires others around them to exceed expectations either academically or professionally.
Leadership – They demonstrate clear leadership skills in their positions with their school or school districts.
Effectiveness – The nominee’s work has clear and positive results on the educational advancement of students within the school or school district.