      Weather Alert

Midland County Damage Assessment Report Submitted to State

Ann Williams
Jun 8, 2020 @ 4:42pm
Piles of household debris line Valley Drive in Midland, Michigan, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Tammy Webber)

Midland County Emergency Management  reports preliminary damage assessments have been submitted to the State of Michigan for nearly 2500 homes, businesses and nonprofits with estimated losses of almost $175 million.

Of those 2500 properties; 115 are considered destroyed, 790 have major damage and the rest with minor damage and impacted levels of damage.  Current information shows only 8% of these damages were insured.

Public property (local government agencies) and emergency response costs for governmental agencies have estimated damages at over $34 million.

Midland County Emergency Management said all damage assessments have been submitted to the Governor’s Office in hopes of a request for a major disaster declaration by the President. Gov. Whitmer has said she will be making that request. Whitmer said she hopes the assistance comes as soon as possible to provide a wide range of services such as crisis counseling, road repairs and loans to homeowners.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
Sports News