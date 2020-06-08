Midland County Damage Assessment Report Submitted to State
Piles of household debris line Valley Drive in Midland, Michigan, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Tammy Webber)
Midland County Emergency Management reports preliminary damage assessments have been submitted to the State of Michigan for nearly 2500 homes, businesses and nonprofits with estimated losses of almost $175 million.
Of those 2500 properties; 115 are considered destroyed, 790 have major damage and the rest with minor damage and impacted levels of damage. Current information shows only 8% of these damages were insured.
Public property (local government agencies) and emergency response costs for governmental agencies have estimated damages at over $34 million.
Midland County Emergency Management said all damage assessments have been submitted to the Governor’s Office in hopes of a request for a major disaster declaration by the President. Gov. Whitmer has said she will be making that request. Whitmer said she hopes the assistance comes as soon as possible to provide a wide range of services such as crisis counseling, road repairs and loans to homeowners.