Midland County Crash Kills One
A woman died Sunday, July 5 following a traffic crash in Midland County’s Larkin Township.
Police say 30-year-old David Rousseau and his passenger, 29-year-old Maryellen Walker of Mills Township, were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Waldo Rd. just before 1:00 p.m. The motorcycle was behind a minivan which was making a right tun onto Monroe Rd.
At the same time, a Chevy pickup truck driven by 82-year-old Dorothy Robbins was heading east on Monroe. Robbins stopped at the intersection before continuing east. Police say the motorcycle tried passing the minivan and struck the pickup. Rousseau was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland with serious injuries. Walker was pronounced dead at the hospital. Robbins was not hurt.
Alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be factors in the crash, though police are awaiting toxicology reports.