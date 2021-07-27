      Weather Alert

Midland County Crash Claims Life of Beaverton Woman

Ann Williams
Jul 27, 2021 @ 5:31am
(Alpha Media file photo)

A one-vehicle crash during the Saturday, June 24 heavy downpour took the life of a woman in Midland County.

The sheriff’s office says 54-year-old Tresa Haus of Beaverton was driving a Jeep Liberty west on U-S 10, east of M-18 in Jerome Township during heavy rain, when she lost control. The jeep went off the road, hit a guardrail and rolled over. Haus was pronounced dead later at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland.

Police say Haus was wearing a seatbelt and a front air bag deployed. They don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

Popular Posts
State Police Seek Help Identifying Suspects After Shots Fired on I-75
Saginaw Shooting Injures 8-Year-Old Girl
WSGW OnLine Poll: Powerball and Mega Millions (results)
Bay County Law Enforcement Officers Recognized By CrimeStoppers
Bishop Gruss Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Saginaw
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On