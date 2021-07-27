Midland County Crash Claims Life of Beaverton Woman

A one-vehicle crash during the Saturday, June 24 heavy downpour took the life of a woman in Midland County.
The sheriff’s office says 54-year-old Tresa Haus of Beaverton was driving a Jeep Liberty west on U-S 10, east of M-18 in Jerome Township during heavy rain, when she lost control. The jeep went off the road, hit a guardrail and rolled over. Haus was pronounced dead later at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland.
Police say Haus was wearing a seatbelt and a front air bag deployed. They don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved.
The crash remains under investigation.