Midland County Coalition Provides Online COVID-19 Resource Hub

Michael Percha
Mar 30, 2020 @ 7:52am
United Way of Midland County and the Midland Area Community Foundation are working together in a local coalition of business, education, philanthropy and government to identify solutions and support the community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The coalition has launched an online resource hub for the county, which includes health and wellness information, basic needs, employment opportunities, education and childcare, and support for small businesses. Non-profit organizations can complete a grant application along with sharing organizational needs.

People can also sign up for essential volunteer opportunities and donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund, housed at the Midland Area Community Foundation in collaboration with United Way of Midland County.

Visit reliefmidland.org to access the resources. The website is also embedded in the 2-1-1 Northeast Michigan website.

The Midland County COVID-19 Coalition Partners include:

  • 211 Northeast Michigan
  • City of Midland
  • Community Mental Health of Central Michigan
  • County of Midland
  • Dow Chemical
  • MidMichigan Health
  • Midland Area Community Foundation
  • Midland Business Alliance
  • Midland County Educational Service Agency
  • Midland County Health Department
  • Midland Public Schools
  • United Way of Midland County
