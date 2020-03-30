Midland County Coalition Provides Online COVID-19 Resource Hub
(Alpha Media file photo)
United Way of Midland County and the Midland Area Community Foundation are working together in a local coalition of business, education, philanthropy and government to identify solutions and support the community during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The coalition has launched an online resource hub for the county, which includes health and wellness information, basic needs, employment opportunities, education and childcare, and support for small businesses. Non-profit organizations can complete a grant application along with sharing organizational needs.
People can also sign up for essential volunteer opportunities and donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund, housed at the Midland Area Community Foundation in collaboration with United Way of Midland County.
Visit reliefmidland.org to access the resources. The website is also embedded in the 2-1-1 Northeast Michigan website.
The Midland County COVID-19 Coalition Partners include:
- 211 Northeast Michigan
- City of Midland
- Community Mental Health of Central Michigan
- County of Midland
- Dow Chemical
- MidMichigan Health
- Midland Area Community Foundation
- Midland Business Alliance
- Midland County Educational Service Agency
- Midland County Health Department
- Midland Public Schools
- United Way of Midland County