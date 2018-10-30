Midland Council Okays DDA Transfer Plus Storm And Sanitary Sewer Study Action

The Midland City Council amended the Downtown Development Authority budget Monday, transferring $75,000 from the DDA to the Downtown Facade Improvement Program. That initiative offers matching loans and grants to businesses improving their exteriors.

The Council also approved implementing staff recommendations for the 2018 Storm and Sanitary Sewer Study which followed extensive flooding in June of last year. The multi million dollar project will improve areas like the Sturgeon Creek, Snake Creek and Jacobs Drains clearing them of debris and making sure culverts are right sized to better handle potential flood waters.

The Council also approved a proclamation honoring Council member Tom Adams who’s retiring after the November 6th election following 13 years representing his ward.